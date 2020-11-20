Calhoun County corrections officer accused of attacking inmate

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County corrections officer is facing felony charges after he allegedly attacked an imate.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Michael Hill, 31, of Bristol, on charges of battery, a first-degree misdemeanor, and official misconduct, a third-degree felony. 

Hill was a correctional officer at Calhoun County Jail. 

FDLE began its investigation on Wednesday at the request of Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel after a lieutenant reviewed a use-of-force by Hill and thought he was lying, officials wrote. The investigation showed the victim, an inmate incarcerated at the jail, threw mattress stuffing into the toilet to flood his cell.  Hill took the inmate to the shower and then placed him in a suicide vest. 

When Hill escorted the inmate back into his cell, he shoved the victim onto his bed and punched him in the face, officials wrote. 

Hill was also fired.

