Calhoun County businesses participate in sign war

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last week clever signs with a hint of sarcasm have popped up at various Calhoun County businesses as part of an ongoing sign war.

Paula Goodman calls herself the secretary of Golden Pharmacy and said she does a little bit of everything, including changing the pharmacy’s sign out front.

“We’ve had a lot of comments on it,” Goodman said. “A lot of people have enjoyed it and they we just look forward to the next sign. You know?”

Golden Pharmacy started the sign war in Blountstown after they saw a Facebook post from another community that had done something similar.

Goodman said her oldest son came up with the first sign idea.

“And I said, ‘Well what sign do we start with? And he goes: 1,2,3,4 we declare a sign war,'” Goodman said.

Blountstown Drugs participated because employees said they can’t turn down some healthy competition.

“If you know John, he never backs down from a challenge, ever,” Blountstown Drugs employee Anna Jo Hall said.

The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County got in on the action and decided to use their sign as a friendly reminder of the services they provide.

“We have been so driven by COVID and people have kind of forgotten what the health department is here for and so we tried to tie the STD sexual health awareness into the sign war,” said Calhoun County Health Department Public Information Officer, Kelly King. “And so if you have family planning needs, we also offer child health, we’re here and we’re not just providing vaccines.”

Despite the sign war being a little bit of a competition mostly everyone who participated can agree it’s a great way to have some fun as a community after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

“It’s been devastating for our area and now we get to have a little bit of fun and appreciate all of the good things our community has to offer,” King said.

“This small town right here, we’ve always been tight-knit, and so it definitely brought us a sense that everything’s kind of getting back to normal,” said Hungry Howie’s General Manager, Ryan Frye.

“We’ve always been a tight-knit community so the little things that we can do to support each other but also throw a little shade on each other when we have a chance to, it’s always fun,” said Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union Chief Operating Officer, Terri Waldron.