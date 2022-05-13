Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands from a Panama City Beach condominium homeowner’s association.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators charged 42-year-old Lucinda ‘Cindy” Carey this week with one count of on-going scheme to defraud.

From 2016 until 2019, Carey was the homeowner’s association manager for the Sand Castle West Townhouses and Condos on Front Beach Road. She allegedly created false invoices from real companies, claiming they were doing work at the condo but pocketed the money.

Authorities also say she bought items on Amazon, had them shipped to her home in Clarksville, then reimbursed herself from the condo association’s bank account.

Carey is accused of stealing just under $35,000.