Calhoun and Liberty counties offering vaccine clinics in time for back-to-school

CALHOUN AND LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty county will hold multiple vaccine clinics beginning on July 26 and running through July 29.

The health department will be giving out TDAP and COVID-19 vaccines.

The clinics will alternate between Calhoun and Liberty county locations every other day beginning in Calhoun county on Monday, July 26 and ending in Liberty County on Thursday, July 29.

According to the health department, TDAP is required for 7th grade entry and the COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 12 and up.

