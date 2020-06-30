Cain Griffin Park to be completed by Spring 2021

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–As we move into the summer months, families across Bay County are taking advantage of local parks as they get out of the house and enjoy the beautiful weather. Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven has come a long way since construction first began and the city says the park should be completed by next spring.

“Me and the kids walk here all the time so it is awesome and to have it here so we’re very lucky,” said Rachel Bartos, a Lynn Haven resident enjoying the splash pad.

The city says construction began back in 2019 and work is still underway.

“We have 4 baseball and softball fields that are going to be added here soon and so we are hoping to have everything wrapped up…we were hoping by end of summer but it looks like fall,” said Taylor Holmes, Lynn Haven’s Community Services Director.

Holmes said they plan on hosting their first baseball and softball leagues next January. The new splash pad has also been getting a lot of use, providing children with a fun place to play while staying close to home.

“It gets very very hot and it feels comfortable, it feels really good to just come here and get in the water and soak off,” said Janiyh Williams, a resident.

The park will also soon be sporting new batting cages. Children say they’re thankful for the park and are using it as an escape.

“During quarantine and coronavirus, it’s kinda hard to stay in the house and it gives me a place just to come and be myself and play with my friends,” said Aaron Williams, another resident.

The concession stands should also be completed by next year. The city says they look forward to completion.

“We hope to see the community be brought back together. We’ve been through a lot after Hurricane Michael and of course COVID-19 and so I really think that once we’re able to get back baseball and softball, that was really the heart of Lynn Haven and so we hope to bring back the community in that way just involving everyone,” said Holmes.

Cain Griffin Park is located on East 17th Street.