CAC still in need of Christmas sponsors

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Each year, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center sponsors hundreds of children who may not see Christmas presents under the tree.

As of Wednesday, the team is still needing people to sponsor about 100 kids.

Officials say there’s no limit or minimum to spending and is completely up to the person who’s sponsoring the child.

The deadline to get things to the CAC located on 11th Street in Panama City by December 17.

If you’re interested in participating, email Lori Allen at lori.allen@gulfcoastcac.org.

She will then send you further information.

To learn more about the CAC, click here.

