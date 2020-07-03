Busy Bee opens in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Busy Bee, a popular convenience store, has now made it’s way to Panama City Beach. It’s the first Busy Bee store to open in the panhandle. The new store is located on Back Beach Road and sells gas, all kinds of delicious gourmet food, honey, gifts, drinks, and so much more.

Busy Bee broke ground back in August of 2018 and partnered with the St. Joe Company to bring the store to fruition. Today, the store was full of customers visiting the store for the first time. Busy Bee says they’re working hard to open up even more stores in the panhandle.

“I think people are really excited that we’re here. We really believe in having happy people and having a great destination for people to come and shop and mainly for it to be an experience that people feel very welcome and they feel like they’re entering their own home when they’re here,” said Elizabeth Waring, the President and CEO of Busy Bee.

The Panama City Beach Busy Bee is located at the corner of Nautilus Street and Panama City Beach Parkway. The store will be open from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.