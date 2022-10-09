BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas.

According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring.

The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 acres of land in the Highway 79 corridor to open their fifteenth Busy Bee convenience store.

The Busy Bee is expected to be an anchor store that will attract more business to Washington and Holmes counties.

The store is expected to open in 2024.

