Businesses prepare for large crowds on Fourth of July

Fourth of July is one of the biggest weekends for tourist attractions. As the weekend is quickly approaching some businesses say they are expecting to see large crowds.

“There’s a lot of traffic out there on the roads so we are looking forward to them coming and seeing us,” said Laura Webber, the operations manager at Coconut Creek Golf and Maze.

Coconut Creek Golf and Maze has been packed with customers since they reopened in the beginning of May.

Luckily their outdoor facility makes it easier for players to spread out.

“With the very nature of playing mini golf you have the ability to social distance with people playing on holes and people in the queuing area waiting to play that hole,” said Webber.

Social distancing is a bit tougher for places like Just Jump, where business is good.

Assistant manager Terry’ana Stephens said today is the busiest they have been since reopening at the end of May.

The large volume of customers means management is taking extra precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We take everyone’s temperature at the door,” said Stephens. “We sanitize the water fountain, all the railings and everything and we sanitize all the play equipment and sitting areas.”