SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 600 military and government officials, business executives, and contracting experts came together for the 9th annual Airforce Contracting Summit at the Hilton in Sandestin on Tuesday.

The event was an opportunity to discuss the 2022 defense budget, Airforce mission, and contracting priorities.

Small companies also had the opportunity to pitch their products to Pentagon-supported organizations which enable the acceleration of innovative solutions to benefit the warfighter and the nation.

Congressman Neal Dunn was the keynote speaker for the event and said events like these are pivotal for the infrastructure of the defense department.

“This is a very innovative group and they have opportunities and skills from the structural level all the way to the most advanced weapon systems in the world,” said Dunn.

Also in his speech was the highlight and rebuild of Tyndall Airforce base which is now in year three of the seven-year rebuild.

“Hurricane Michael was a big low point in morale and now we have bounced back. Tyndall is one of the brightest spots in all of the Department of Defense in terms of what’s going on and the promise for the future,” Dunn said.

Defensewerx, one of the Pentagon-supported organizations said that in-person events like this are key in connecting small businesses to the government together to create more opportunities and jobs for the local economy.

“That’s what we do. We break down all those barriers the federal government has, and we find those non-traditional companies with great technology, that the federal government would never know about and we hook them up together,” Defensewerx CEO, Brian Liesveld.