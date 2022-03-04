BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After neighborhoods were evacuated due to the wildfires on Friday afternoon, buses were unable to drop students off at their homes.

Students from Tommy Smith Elementary and Meritt Brown Middle School were dropped off at Hiland Park Elementary to be picked up by their parents.

Students that lived in neighborhoods that weren’t evacuated were dropped off as normal.

Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said they will continue to work with officials and make additional plans for shelter if there is a need.

“We are in constant contact with our emergency partners. We have already been speaking with them throughout this afternoon, so if there is a need to open additional shelters or if it’s going to impact our school schedule in any way we will of course let everyone know as soon as possible.”

They say they will continue to post updates on their Twitter and Facebook.