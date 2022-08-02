PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools bus drivers are preparing for the upcoming school year with training this week.

School administrators urge drivers to be careful on the roads for the next couple of weeks as students figure out which bus stop they get off at.

“It’s a little bit organized chaos,” Bay District Schools Safety Officer Trainer Gary Montoya said.

Montoya said drivers should keep their eyes peeled for kids waiting for school buses. The buses first start running at 5:30 a.m. for elementary school students.

“There’s going to be kids running, seeing the school bus,” Montoya said. “So until they get used to it, we don’t know, hopefully they don’t dart out in front of a car. We try to teach them to not to cross the road until we signal them to cross.”

Bus drivers also urge other motorists to be patient while buses pick up and drop off students.

“I understand you don’t want to be behind because we’re making stops and picking up kids, we’re slowing you down,” Bay District Schools Bus Driver Randel Bailey said. “But take into consideration that some of those kids maybe your kids, your grandkids, your nieces and nephews.”

Bailey said there could be dire consequences if people don’t pay attention to stop signs on buses.

“If you hit a kid and I put my stop sign out…I’m going to make it a point to see that you’re processed,” Bailey. “Charged with vehicular manslaughter.”