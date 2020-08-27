Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Burlington to open store in Bay City Point

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — National retailer, Burlington Stores, is opening a new store in Panama City on September 10.

They are implementing several safety measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees and customers. They will be implementing social distancing practices, as well as a spactions store layout, signage to remind customers and employees to maintain social distance, one way enterances and exits at the front of the store and in store aisles. They plan to have wider check-out lanes, customers and employees will be required to wear face masks while inside the store. Burlington Stores will provide customers with a mask if they do not have one.

The new store will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM, Monday through Sunday. Their grand opening will be on September 10, 2020.

