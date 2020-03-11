Bulldogs reflect on death of Corey and Shana Crum one year after tragedy

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)– It’s been one year since Liberty County head baseball coach Corey Crum and his wife Shana were tragically killed as they were working to put up a new scoreboard at the baseball field. On the anniversary of the accident players and witnesses recounted that day as they continue to honor the couple.

Booster Club President Jeremiah Waller said Corey called him on the morning of March 10, 2019 asking for him to bring keys up to the baseball field. When Waller pulled up he saw Corey and Shana working to put up the score board by themselves.

“It was me him and miss Shana there and their son was turkey hunting with two other players and they stopped by and dropped him off and I seen my son driving by so I stopped and made him come here and help us,” Waller said.

The five then worked together as they attempted to put up the scoreboard.

“They never asked for no help it wasn’t a work day or nothing like that that was just the type of people they was they seen something that need to be done and they got out there and done it,” Waller said.

Corey was operating a boom lift when it hit a high power line. He was electrocuted, Shana tried to help him and she was electrocuted as well. EMTs pronounced both dead at the scene.

“It was just a freak accident it probably shouldn’t have happened but just things happen,” Bulldogs baseball player Austin Waller said.

The team continued to fight just as their coach had taught them to. Just six days after the tragedy, they got back on the field and beat Maclay 8-2.

“We were just trying to do what coach Crum always wanted us to do he told us cowboy up and keep playing so that’s what we were gonna do for him and we just finished the year out for them,” Austin Waller said.

Liberty County finished the season with a winning record of 15-11.

“It was really comforting to be around the team with everybody out playing baseball,” Bulldogs baseball player Charlie Burns said.