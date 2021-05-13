Buddy Check 13: Amy Hoyt sits down with breast cancer survivor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Each month News 13 reminds viewers to do a buddy check.

News 13s Amy Hoyt spoke with Veronica Kemeny, a local breast cancer survivor Thursday afternoon.

Every month, on the 13th, is our way to remind viewers to check for lumps in their breasts. You know your body better than anyone. Early detection saves lives. If you find a lump, call your doctor.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Health experts say to get screened, check for lumps, and get a mammogram, starting at age 40. Doctors say those with a family history should make screening a top priority, when caught early enough, the cure rate could be as high as 99%.

Prevention is key.  There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.

Women’s Imaging Center at Bay Radiology sponsors this segment every month.

 

