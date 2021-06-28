Bringing western back

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Hope Haven Town in Fountain, Fla.

A site that brings back the wild west- Town Hope Haven

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A campfire, saloon and cowboys are the least you could expect from Hope Haven Town in Fountain.

A production including a robbery and gunshots is the talk of the town, and it’s a place for everyone.

“There’s not a western town in Florida except for Kirby Farms down south. It’s like things are disappearing slowly so we want to try and bring back some of the old ways and get people to understand how things were back in the day,” said Jason Mack, owner.

For 30 years Jason Mack and his dad ran this piece of the Old West. After Hurricane Michael turned the place upside down, they worked tirelessly to get it up and running again just eight months ago.


“On top of the months and months that they have used working, getting this place built so nicely. Once it comes actual show day we’re up here at the crack of dawn getting fire started, cooking food, getting everything cleaned up and ready to go and welcoming people to come in,” said Patricia Melvin, production assistant.

Assisted by kids with special needs, the town says they hope to attract more children with disabilities to join their country crew. They also say one of their favorite parts of Hope Haven Town are the kids.

“Seeing the excitement and the fun in the kids’ faces and just everybody having a good time,” said Melvin.

Their next event is on the road in Blountstown. On July 31st, they’ll perform at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather 6-28-2021

City of Panama City plans for revitalization in historic downtown

City manager talks revitalization projects in downtown Panama City

Florida building collapse: 11th death confirmed, 150 people missing

Florida Lt. Gov Jeanette Nunez on building collapse

One person in critical condition after water rescue

More Local News

Don't Miss