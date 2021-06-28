Bringing western back

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A campfire, saloon and cowboys are the least you could expect from Hope Haven Town in Fountain.

A production including a robbery and gunshots is the talk of the town, and it’s a place for everyone.

“There’s not a western town in Florida except for Kirby Farms down south. It’s like things are disappearing slowly so we want to try and bring back some of the old ways and get people to understand how things were back in the day,” said Jason Mack, owner.

For 30 years Jason Mack and his dad ran this piece of the Old West. After Hurricane Michael turned the place upside down, they worked tirelessly to get it up and running again just eight months ago.



“On top of the months and months that they have used working, getting this place built so nicely. Once it comes actual show day we’re up here at the crack of dawn getting fire started, cooking food, getting everything cleaned up and ready to go and welcoming people to come in,” said Patricia Melvin, production assistant.

Assisted by kids with special needs, the town says they hope to attract more children with disabilities to join their country crew. They also say one of their favorite parts of Hope Haven Town are the kids.

“Seeing the excitement and the fun in the kids’ faces and just everybody having a good time,” said Melvin.

Their next event is on the road in Blountstown. On July 31st, they’ll perform at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement.