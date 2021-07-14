BREAKING: Panama City police investigating death of a 60-year-old man

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A 60-year-old man was found dead after the Panama City Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 3005 Kings Harbour Blvd around 7:30 p.m.

Police found the male victim dead once they got into the home.

According to authorities, a suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

PCPD is still investigating this case to find a motive behind the act of violence and authorities believe this was not a random act.

The Panama City Police Department is still waiting on a search warrant before they can go into the house for further investigation.