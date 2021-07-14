BREAKING: Panama City police investigating death of a 60-year-old man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A 60-year-old man was found dead after the Panama City Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 3005 Kings Harbour Blvd around 7:30 p.m.

Police found the male victim dead once they got into the home.

According to authorities, a suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

PCPD is still investigating this case to find a motive behind the act of violence and authorities believe this was not a random act.

The Panama City Police Department is still waiting on a search warrant before they can go into the house for further investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather 7-14-2021

Jones found guilty of all three charges against him

Juvenile arrested in Walton County after shooting BB-gun

Tracking the Tropics - from space: How do astronauts help monitor weather from 250 miles above Earth?

Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/14/21

Bay District Schools implement new dress code

More Local News

Don't Miss