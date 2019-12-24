Bozeman alumna signs with Peru State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bozeman softball alumna Brianna Harper signed to play softball at the NAIA level on Monday.

Harper graduated from Bozeman in May of 2019, and she went on to play for Enterprise State Community College.

She has completed her fall season there and will play for the Boll Weevils in the spring.

Next year she will play for Peru State College in Nebraska.

She will have three years of eligibility with the NAIA program.

“I’m very proud of myself and really thankful for my family and how they’ve always been here for me and through all my adventures with softball,” Harper said.