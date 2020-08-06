Boys & Girls Club registration open for Fall 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Boys & Girls Club of Bay County will hold in-person, after-school programming this school year, along with the expansion of services in two locations: Tyndall Academy and Waller Elementary School.

Club CEO, Hank Hill, joined News 13 This Morning for the update on how to register a child for this semester and what funding opportunities are available.

According to the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County, The Tyndall Academy program will serve students in 6th grade, Monday-Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at 7800 Tyndall Parkway.

Students in the Waller Elementary program will be a part of the 21st Century Community Learning Center starting August 31, Monday-Friday from 2:15 to 5:45 p.m. at the school.

The Waller program is completely free for students this year, and the Tyndall Academy location will have some fees associated.

All of the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County locations offer various programs to youth consisting of homework help, health and wellness education, character development and mentorship, Hill said.

Watch the segment above from News 13 This Morning for more information. Find out more about registering a child for this school year by visit the Club’s website.