WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two local men are dead after a head-on car collision in Wewahitchka.

At around 11:00 Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called out to County Road 386 and Coyote Road.

We were told a Chevy Malibu and a Nissan Frontier truck were involved in the crash.

Investigators with FHP said the sedan was traveling eastbound on 386 while the truck headed west on the two-lane road.

Troopers said the 27-year-old Wewahitchka man driving the sedan crossed over the center line.

In the truck was a 48-year-old man from Grand Ridge.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said there is a message for everyone through this tragic incident.

“It’s a reminder to just be vigilant when you’re driving, put any distractions away and just focus on driving when you’re beyond the wheel of a motor vehicle,” Sergeant Thomas Paschal said.

Gulf County sheriff’s deputies assisted Florida Highway Patrol at the scene.

The crash closed part of County Road 386 for a couple of hours but it has since been re-opened.

This is an ongoing investigation.