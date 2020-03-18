Book-It employees claim they were terminated without notice

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has been contacted by Book-It employees and friends of employees who say staff was laid off on Tuesday.

Book-It is an online travel agency whose headquarters are in Panama City Beach. We’re told the termination came without notice. We’ve reached out to Book-It headquarters and their line is disconnected. We also haven’t heard back from them via email.

News 13 reached out to the Bay Economic Development Alliance, where staff says they are hearing the same things and seeking answers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local businesses react to new coronavirus rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses react to new coronavirus rules"

Oklahoma man awaits extradition for Walton County racketeering charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma man awaits extradition for Walton County racketeering charges"

Closures and cancellations in Panama City Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures and cancellations in Panama City Beach"

Book-It employees claim they were terminated without notice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book-It employees claim they were terminated without notice"

Local presidential preference primary election voter turnout lowest since 2004

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local presidential preference primary election voter turnout lowest since 2004"

Bay County State of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County State of emergency"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.