Book-It employees claim they were terminated without notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has been contacted by Book-It employees and friends of employees who say staff was laid off on Tuesday.

Book-It is an online travel agency whose headquarters are in Panama City Beach. We’re told the termination came without notice. We’ve reached out to Book-It headquarters and their line is disconnected. We also haven’t heard back from them via email.

News 13 reached out to the Bay Economic Development Alliance, where staff says they are hearing the same things and seeking answers.