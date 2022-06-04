HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 18-year-old from Bonifay was killed in an accident on Friday night in Holmes County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 7 p.m., the teen was changing flat tires on his pickup truck on the emergency shoulder when he was struck by a car and killed.

Troopers said a 41-year-old woman driving a White Hyundai was traveling west on I-10, veered off of the road, and overcorrected, causing the car to spin onto the emergency lane.

The Hyundai then struck the back of the truck and then hit and killed the teen.

The accident is still under investigation.