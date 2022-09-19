BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are still trying to uncover the details of a Saturday night murder in Bonifay.

53-year-old jimmy McCullough was found lying in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the Grocery Outlet in Bonifay.

Around 11:45 pm, someone turning onto the highway found his body with a gunshot wound to the stomach and called 911.

“Jimmy was well-liked in the community I haven’t found the first person that has anything negative to say about him. We don’t know of a motive,” Bonifay Police Chief Chris Wells said. “There is no apparent motive anyway unless there was something personal that we don’t know about at this time.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Scene Unit assisted the Bonifay Police Department Monday, gathering evidence and surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.

Investigators believe the footage will give them more answers.



“We have gotten some surveillance today, we will be getting more this afternoon,” Wells said. “I’ve actually got a couple of subpoenas to get signed and served for video surveillance and the crime scene unit is here in town and we’ve got a couple of different crime scenes to process that have come to light,

Wells said so far they don’t have a suspect or a motive.



“He was a roundabout town guy. He would do odd jobs at some local businesses whether it would be weed eating or cutting grass,” Wells said.” You know I had a lady come up to me today who said she had paid him Saturday for helping vacuum out her car. He was just a well-known local individual.”

They will be performing an autopsy this afternoon.

If you have any information about the death of Jimmy McCullough, please call the Holmes County CrimeStoppers tip line at 850-547-TIPS.