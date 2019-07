BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bonifay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man.

According to police, Jesse Elijah Rogers is wanted on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, along with 2 counts of organized scheme to defraud.

If you have any information on Rogers’ whereabouts, call Crimestoppers of Holmes County at 850-547-8477 (TIPS) or your local law enforcement agency.