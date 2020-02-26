Bonifay Police investigating drowning of one-year-old child

Several agencies are investigating the drowning of a one-year-old boy in Bonifay.

Officers said they found the child lying in a puddle of standing rain water that was over a foot deep Tuesday morning.

The child was reported missing from a home off South Oklahoma Street around 10:30 a.m.

Officers said they began CPR before the child was transported to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by the Bonifay Police Department, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning in Panama City.

