Bonifay Police Department responds to shooting between father and son

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is recovering from injuries after being shot in the abdomen and torso Saturday morning.

According to the Bonifay Police Department, 29-year-old Daniel Harrell was in his father’s apartment at Judy Lucas Apartment Complex when he used physical force and a weapon in an attempt to take car keys and prescription medication from his father.

The father later admitted to having shot Harrell after he said he was assaulted by Harrell.

Harrell had two apparent gun shot wounds — one in the torso and one in the abdomen. He was life flighted to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Authorities say charges are forthcoming pending a review of the case by the 14th Judicial Circuit.