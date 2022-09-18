BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bonifay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead according to our media partner, The Holmes County Advertiser.

Bonifay Police Chief, Chris Wells, said they got a call around 11:45 Saturday night about a body on U.S. 90 near the Grocery Outlet.

Wells said victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officials said it appeared the bullet did enter and exit the body.

At this time, Wells said there is no suspect or known motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bonifay Police Department at (850) 547-3661. You can also provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (850) 547-TIPS.