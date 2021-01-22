Bonifay man seriously injured after crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on County Road 177A, near Motley Lane.

According to the Florida Highway Partol’s report the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vechile to drift off the roadway into the west shoulder. The front of the vehicle collided with the end of a metal guardrail. The guardrail beccame impaled through the windshield as the vechile rotated. The vechile came to a final rest facing southeast on the shoulder of the roadway.

The Florida Highway Partol has not released the identity of man involved in the crash.

