Bonifay man arrested in Geneva Co. on multiple charges

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says a Bonifay man is lucky to be alive after he reportedly broke into a home while the family was inside and armed.

Sheriff Helms says Hunter Carroll, 24, broke into a rural home in western Geneva County earlier this week.

While the homeowner and his family were inside, the sheriff says the suspect entered the home and began rummaging through papers and other items on a desk.

After the homeowner pointed a gun at the suspect, Carroll reportedly ran into the homeowner’s truck and took off. Carroll then ran into surrounding woods and was eventually apprehended by the Geneva Co. K-9 unit.

Carroll is currently in the Geneva County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including criminal trespassing and theft of property.