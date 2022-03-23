WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old student faces a second-degree felony charge after allegedly writing a bomb threat note and handing it to a teacher at Wewahitchka Elementary.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school for a written bomb threat around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office worked with school administrators to evacuate students to a safe location while they investigated. Investigators say the note said quote:

“I am going to kill someone with this bomb.”

Sheriff’s office officials say 12-year-old Jessalyn Wilkerson admitted to investigators she wrote the note and took it to a teacher.

Wilkerson is being held at the Bay Regional Juvenile Detention Center waiting for her first court appearance.