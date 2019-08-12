BOLO: Police still searching for Friday night shooting suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say they’re still searching for a juvenile they say shot another in the middle of a basketball court.

According to Panama City Police, officers responded to the Oakland Terrace Park basketball courts Friday night.

Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Pierre pulled out a small handgun and shot the victim in the neck.

The victim is also a juvenile so police are not releasing his identity but they say his injuries are non-life threatening.

Pierre fled the scene and yet to be located.

Lieutenant Chris Edmundson says they believe Pierre still has the gun but want the public to know this is an isolated incident.

He says the two involved have some type of past with one another.

If you have any information on Pierre’s location, you’re asked to call Panama City Police (850) 872-3112) or Crime Stoppers (785-TIPS).