PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are reporting a boil water notice at 16053-16726 Front Beach Road, All of Lakeview Circle, All of Lake Circle, and all of Gulf Lane.

The full notice is below:

Due to a contractor caused break on a water main serving this location, there was a temporary loss in pressure on May 22, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Water service is expected to be restored by 8:00 p.m. If you are at this location, you may experience discolored water for approximately 24 hours after your water service has been restored.

As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the water line repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. The City will issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time and you will be notified by a handout notice at your address. You can also monitor www.pcbfl.gov for updates.

If you have any questions regarding this Notice, you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 Option 3 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.