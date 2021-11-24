Boil water notice issued in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all of Gulf Highlands Beach Resort, 10997 Hutchison Blvd.

According to the release, due to a break on the water main serving this location, there was a temporary loss in pressure on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. They expect water service to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

If you are at this location, you may experience discolored water for approximately 24 hours after your water service has been restored.

As a precaution, they advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the water main repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The City will issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time and you will be notified by a handout notice at your address.

If you have any questions regarding this Notice, you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 Extension 3 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.