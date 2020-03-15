Boil Water notice in effect for all PCB water customers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A precautionary boil water notice will be in effect after repairs were made to a water transmission main at the West Bay pumping station.

The precautionary measures will go into effect Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m.

As a precaution, city officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative bottled water may be used.

Customers may also experience discoloration within the first 24 hours.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The city will publicly issue a rescission lifting this boil water notice at that time.

If you have questions, you may contact the city of Panama City Beach utilities department after hours or weekends at 850-233-5050.