Boil water notice for Panama City residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living in the area of Degama Avenue and Beach Drive, according to the city of Panama City.

Water used for consumption can be disinfected by any of the following methods:

Bringing the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one (1) minute

Using a disinfecting chemical. If you cannot boil water, you should put eight (8) drops of common household bleach which is about 1/8th teaspoon, into one (1) gallon of tap water, then shake it, andallow it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use sixteen (16) drops, about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach instead of 8, shake it, and let it stand for 30 minutes. There should be a slight chlorine odor. Use common household bleach that has 5 to 6% active ingredients. Use food grade containers. Don’t use bleach that has perfume scents added

Using water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

You can also buy commercially bottled water for consumption and food preparation.

According to the news release, Consumption includes brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, and homemade ice. Tap water may be used for showering, baths, shaving, and washing, so long as care is taken not to swallow or allow water in the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Children and disabled individuals should have their baths supervised to ensure water is not

ingested. The time spent bathing should be minimized.

Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the notice is lifted.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a

bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. The County Health Department can also assist

you with answers to questions, according to the news release.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Panama City’s Public Works office at (850) 872-3000.



