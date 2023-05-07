PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a boater who fell off his personal watercraft and went missing on Wednesday was recovered Saturday night.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said an off duty officer found the man in Parker Bayou at about 7 p.m. The man was identified as Steven Chery, 23, of Panama City.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the investigation into Chery’s death is ongoing. ‘

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” they added.