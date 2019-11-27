Body found in Gadsden Co. confirmed to be Panama City Beach resident

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says it has confirmation about a body found near an I-10 rest area. They say it is that of Panama City Beach resident and military veteran, Kevin McLeod.

The 54-year-old’s body was found near the 162 mile marker on Interstate 10 in Chattahoochee.

His car and service dog were found abandoned at the rest area last week. According to McLeod’s brother, the service dog helped him with his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from his time in the Navy.

McLeod was reported missing on November 2.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy report is pending.