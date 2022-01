CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WMBB) — A body was found at a Springhill landfill on Highway 273 in Campbellton, Florida on Saturday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the body didn’t originate in Jackson County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation once they arrive.

If anyone has any information call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624 or FDLE at (850) 410-7240.