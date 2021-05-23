Body cam and taser reportedly stolen from Marianna Police Officer during arrest

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Seven agencies responded to disturbance and traffic control calls late Saturday night near Three Rivers apartments and Peterson’s Grocery.

The Marianna Police Department along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Sneads Police Department, Marianna Fire Rescue and Jackson County fire rescue responded to the scene where there was a large group of people gathered near the apartments and the grocery store.

While on the scene, MPD said there was a black car parked in the middle of the road which prevented other cars from passing.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Donald Sparks. He fled from officers despite being told to stop.

Officials said Sparks continued to run behind Peterson’s Grocery with his hands at his waistband which official say gave them the impression he may have been harmed or had ill intentions.

A taser was deployed on the suspect but Sparks continued to fight officers by pushing, elbowing, kicking and biting.

It was during that time the Marianna Police Officer had his taser and body cam stolen from him by a different person.

Police were able to identify Sparks because of previous interactions with officers.

Sparks is charged with two counts of batter on a law enforcement officer, driving without a license, resisting with violence and currently had an outstanding warrant for possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and no valid driver’s license.

Authorities said there will be more charges brought against individuals for interfering with law enforcement pending a review of body cam footage and positive identification.