BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bobcat is recovering after it was hit on Highway 231 near Bertha Jackson Road just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Bear Creek Feline Center was called out to assist with the removal of the injured Florida Bobcat.

When they arrived, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and FWC officers had removed the cat from underneath a car, Bear Creek Feline Center Director Jim Broaddus said.

The injured bobcat was transferred to an experienced big cat vet, Dr. Carla Hubbard DVM.

According to Dr. Hubbard, the bobcat has a fractured hip and a broken leg.

The bobcat will require surgery to repair the break, then FWC will decide whether or not the bobcat will go back into the wild or placement with Bear Creek Feline Center, one of eleven qualified big cat sanctuaries in Florida, according to Broaddus.