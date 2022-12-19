CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway is starting and finishing projects all around the city.

One of their latest is the multi-use path along Boat Race Road.

The $1 million project includes an eight-foot wide sidewalk that stretches for a mile down the road.

Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said the path helps improve the city’s walkability.

“It was funded through a local area project, through a LAP project, through the state, basically at no cost to the city of Callaway,” Ed Cook said. ” We do our best to go after multiple grants and different funding sources for the city so that it doesn’t come out of taxpayer pockets.”

The project took about a year to complete.