Boat accident results in 6 people sent to the hospital

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a boat crash Friday night resulted in six people being taken to the hospital, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is revealing more details on the incident.
According to reports from the FWC, the boat crashed into the jetties near the St. Andrews State Park.

The FWC, the Coast Guard and Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials all responded to the scene of the crash around 6 pm Friday night.


According to a statement released by the FWC, the accident happened on a 43 foot boat with ten people on board total. Five of the ten people on board were transported to Bay Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.


FWC is continuing their investigation into exactly how this happened, and we will provide that information as soon as it becomes available to us.

