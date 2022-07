PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle is home to a lot of cool creatures and one of them you may not have heard of was sighted over in Cape San Blas today.

Visitor, Abby Ingram snapped some shots of these amoeba-looking critters, commonly called the “blue button jellyfish”

Despite the name, the hydrozoan polyps are actually not related to the jellyfish family.

While technically they aren’t jellyfish, if you touch them they are known to cause skin irritation so be sure to let them float on by.