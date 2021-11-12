Blountstown teacher ‘deeply remorseful’ after using ‘racially sensitive language’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Blountstown High School teacher is under investigation after she allegedly used a racist phrase during class.

Calhoun County Superintendent Darryl Taylor Jr. sent News 13 a statement after we inquired about the incident Friday.

“As part of a classroom discussion, a Blountstown High School teacher inadvertently used racially sensitive language in the presence of students.  Upon learning of this incident, administration immediately began investigating the matter and has made every effort to correct the situation for all involved,” Taylor wrote. “Corrective guidance has been provided to the instructor who is deeply remorseful for any damage that has resulted.”

He added, “Neither Blountstown High School nor the Calhoun County School District support any form of disrespect to our students or to our community.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Kay Hankins

Kaleidoscope Theatre to host "All Together Now"

7th Annual Public Eye Soar to take place at Gulf Coast State College

Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/12/21

Panama City Beach holds inaugural Veteran's Day Ceremony

Freeport Veterans Day Ceremony adjusts for rain

More Local News

Don't Miss