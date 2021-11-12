Blountstown teacher ‘deeply remorseful’ after using ‘racially sensitive language’

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Blountstown High School teacher is under investigation after she allegedly used a racist phrase during class.

Calhoun County Superintendent Darryl Taylor Jr. sent News 13 a statement after we inquired about the incident Friday.

“As part of a classroom discussion, a Blountstown High School teacher inadvertently used racially sensitive language in the presence of students. Upon learning of this incident, administration immediately began investigating the matter and has made every effort to correct the situation for all involved,” Taylor wrote. “Corrective guidance has been provided to the instructor who is deeply remorseful for any damage that has resulted.”

He added, “Neither Blountstown High School nor the Calhoun County School District support any form of disrespect to our students or to our community.”