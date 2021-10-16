Blountstown Rotary Club hosts the 36th annual Goat Day

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown Rotary Club hosted the 36th annual Goat Day at Sam Atkins park on Saturday.

A day that typically brings a crowd of over 5,000 people and gives back to the community.



“First of all, Goat day is a blast to bring the kids out and have a good family day and come see our goats. We love our goats. Goat people just are absolutely goat everything,” a local resident, Phyllis Bowman said.

Goat day is a family-friendly event for everyone to enjoy.

All proceeds go to thousands of dollars worth of scholarships awarded to Calhoun County students that can be applied to a two-year college, four-year college, or even a trade school.

The day included dozens of vendors, food, and of course a lot of goats to interact with.

“Goats make you happy. Watch their activity and they make you smile inside,” Bowman said. “That’s why I enjoy goats.”

One of the main events of the day is a goat show.



“Most of them win a ribbon so it’s fun for the kids, fun for the goats, maybe,” Bowman said. “But it’s fun for me I love to see the kid’s expressions they have fun and it’s just very exciting.”

For some kids, the goat show was a new experience.

“It’s exciting. it’s been a lot of fun we have all had a lot of fun,” said Ashley Knowles, a goat show participant.

If you’d like to donate to the Blountstown Rotary Club to help fund the scholarships visit their website.