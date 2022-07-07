BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown Police Department moving out of their old temporary building and finally moving back into their newly renovated home on Northeast Pear Street.

“We called it camping out,” Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory said. “It was like camping out for the last three and a half years.”

Chief Mallory said ‘camping out’ was a step-up from their previous work conditions.

“This building actually lost its roof during Hurricane Michael,” Mallory said. “So most of us were here at the time and all in here when the roof came off. So we worked out of here in a mostly flooded building for the next three or four days.”

Mallory said the renovation allowed them to expand the facility, making it much more functional than before.

The estimated million-dollar renovation also provides more security, parking, and workspace for all of the employees.

Victim’s Advocate Carla O’Bryan said her new office is a breath of fresh air compared to her old one.

“If you want to call it an office space, it was more like a dungeon,” O’Bryan said. “It was dark and gloomy. This was definitely a step up from where we came from.”

O’Bryan can now meet with victims in a secure location, as the Victims of Crimes Advocacy requires.

They still have boxes to unpack, but employees said their newly renovated building already feels like home again.

Chief Mallory hopes to be fully moved in by next week.