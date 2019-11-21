Blountstown man sentenced to three life sentences for 2017 murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Blountstown man was sentenced Wednesday to three life sentences, all to be served consecutively.

James Hathaway, 29, was convicted on October 18 for the second degree murder of Frank Smith, 79. Hathaway broke into the man’s home back on December 30, 2017 intending to rob him.

Hathaway used zip-ties, electrical cords, and metal bindings to tie-up Smith, then severely beat him.

He later died in a hospital.

In addition to the three life sentences, Hathaway was sentenced to 15 years for the robbery and 5 years on a violation of probation, to be served concurrently.

