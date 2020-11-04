Blountstown man hunts down 1,000-pound gator near his home

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Corey Capps had seem him for years near his Blountstown home.

The large alligator hunted in the slough off of the Apalachicola River where Capps and his family and friends liked to fish and play. Capps, 35, had seen the tracks, and recently, he had seen the gator too. And the gator kept getting too close.

“There’s enough people back there that something needed to be done with him,” Capps recalled thinking. “He ain’t scared of people no more.”

Capps and his wife saw the gator sunning itself along the slough and he correctly surmised that it was one of the animal’s favorite spots and that it would return. So, Capps grabbed a buddy, a 12-foot long boat, a harpoon, and a bang stick.

The gator was chewing on a deer when Capps and his pal spotted it. They harpooned it and were able to drag it near the boat and kill it with a bang stick.

And that’s when they realized the gator was bigger than their boat. The 13-foot long alligator weighed 1,008 pounds.

“We couldn’t move the boat,” Capps said.

Eventually, with a winch and patience the pair were able to get the gator out of the woods. It took more than three hours.

The catch is just shy of the Florida’ record, a 1,043 pound alligator caught in Alachua County.

Capps catch has gone viral. But the response from some people has been disturbing, he said.

“One guy said he wished my kids would get ate by one,” Capps said.

Capps said he harvested some of the meat, sold some of it to a processor and kept that gator’s head. The head is more than 3 feet long and weighs more than 300 pounds. Capps said his wife has declared that it won’t be staying in the house.