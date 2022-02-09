BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Blountstown man was arrested for sexual battery on a child, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Colby Godwin

Colby Matthew Godwin, 28, was charged with four counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years but less than 18, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, 12 counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began after FDLE agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an online address was being used to share files depicting the sexual abuse of children via popular child sexual abuse material, according to FDLE.

On February 4, investigators found images depicting child sexual abuse on his phone and he was arrested that day for promoting and possessing child sexual abuse material, officials said.

After investigators interviewed two juvenile victims Godwin was arrested on additional charges for sexual battery on a child and lewd and lascivious battery on a child, they added.

Godwin was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information about Colby Godwin is asked to contact FDLE Panama City Field Office at (850) 595-2100.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.