BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — History was made today in Calhoun County, a new Blountstown brewery celebrated its grand opening.



Blountstown Beer Company is the first brewery in Calhoun County.

The brewery celebrated its grand opening by serving flights of freshly brewed craft beer and beer food.

Blountstown Beer Company Owner Josh Parker said they’ve seen a lot of community support.

“They’ve been excited to have not only a piece of the craft beer culture coming to town, but a place that they can hang out and craft breweries are typically family-friendly places,” Parker said. “They tend to attract people from all over, from all walks, so I think it’s going to be great.”

Parker said they have a wide variety of craft beers to choose from.

“Everything from a light ale to what we call fishing beer, we are close to the water here, we do a lot of fishing,” Parker said. All the way up to like some imperial stouts. We actually have dark overlord which we took the best beer at the Tallahassee beer festival.”

Some people even traveled all the from Tallahassee for a taste of their craft beer.



“We have been fans of craft beer for a long time, Bill Knepper, a customer said. “Including going back when the legislature in Florida had banned 64-ounce growlers, so we enjoy craft beer we like craft beer and we like the people that own this place run this place and their partners here and we wouldn’t miss the grand opening for anything.”

They hope this will inspire more breweries to open in Florida.

“I’m excited about the growth of craft beer in Florida, It’s been a lot of work people really worked hard to have places like this in areas that are not really urban, that are in these settings where it’s like a desert out here. So it’s really cool to see everybody coming out and doing this today,” Suzan Laigh, another customer said.